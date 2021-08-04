MISSOULA, Mont. - The Delta variant continues to be a growing threat to those who aren't vaccinated.
That's why Missoula City and County officials are urging community members to get vaccinated if they haven't already.
Missoula City-County Health Department Health Officer D'Shane Barnett says Missoula is now in advanced community spread. This means the COVID-19 transmission rate is increasing.
But he said that's not the only challenge the community is facing.
"We are also now dealing with the Delta variant here in Missoula and we know that this a strain that is highly transmissible and our best defense against this is still absolutely vaccines," Barnett said.
The Health Department's website shows that the County's daily average of new cases per one hundred thousand people over seven days sits at 20, but about three weeks ago that number was only three.
There is some good news though, Missoula still leads the state in vaccination rates.
"54% of the entire community is now fully vaccinated. Our goal is to have 75% of the full community fully vaccinated. So, we are still not at our goal, and we are still absolutely encouraging people to get vaccinated," he said.
Missoula Mayor John Engen said Missoula is seeing numbers that they had at the start of the pandemic, but the difference is that now you can get a vaccine.
"In this case, we can eradicate or at least get us to herd immunity by taking the simple act of getting a free vaccine," Engen said.
Barnett said there is a small chance you can get COVID-19 after getting the vaccine, but the likelihood of getting severely ill is low.
"What we're really trying to do are keep people out of the hospital and then those ones who do need to be hospitalized, keep them from being incubated and keep them from dying. And the vaccines are still absolutely our best tool at accomplishing that," he said.
The CDC now recommends that vaccinated people who've had contact with someone who has COVID-19 should get tested after three to five days of that encounter, even if they're asymptomatic. Barnett said they plan to have those resources ready in Missoula as early as next week.