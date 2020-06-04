MISSOULA, Mont. - The Showing Up For Racial Justice rally scheduled for Friday, June 5, in Missoula has been canceled, according to the event organizers on Facebook.
"This event has received an overwhelming show of participation that we were not prepared for and that raises valid concerns for the community that cannot be adequately addressed between now and Friday," event organizer Gillian Brooke Todd wrote in a post on the event page. "We do not feel that moving forward with the action planned for Friday would support the safety and voices of the BIOPC community in Missoula in the way we had intended. We want to take a pause and use our call to activism in a way that puts safety and collaboration at the forefront and supports the on-going and sustaining efforts of other organizers in this community."
The rally was scheduled for 5-7 p.m. outside the Missoula County Courthouse. As of Thursday evening, nearly 600 people had RSVP'd to attend the event.