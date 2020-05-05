Missoula orthodontist makes adjustments to see patients in Phase 1 of reopening Montana

MISSOULA - Montanans are adjusting to their "new normal," during Phase One of the road to reopening.
On Tuesday, ABC FOX Montana's Angela Marshall got a first-hand look at how one doctor, who see the inside of a person's mouth multiple times a day is working to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
******
Angela Marshall said, "I’m in the parking lot of Kenworthy Orthodontics, because I have an orthodontist appointment. Like all medical professionals, orthodontists and dentists are doing their part to keep staff and patients safe as the state of Montana slowly reopens from the Stay-At-Home order. One way that Kenworthy Orthodontics is keeping their patients safe is by using their parking lot as the waiting room. So I call or text when I arrive and they call or text me when it’s time to come into the building, simply to reduce my interaction with other patients."
Just as patients walk into the building, their temperature is checked and they're asked if they've been experiencing any symptoms from being sick.
No more than 10 people are allowed in the office at any given time and all patients are seated six-feet apart.
Each station is divided by plexiglass and hard surfaces are covered in plastic.
Every person, staff and patients alike, have to follow a walking flow to limit contact with others.
“We’ve started rinsing with hydrogen peroxide, every patient before we see them, which reduces their viral load," Dr. Christian Kenworthy of Kenworthy Orthodontics said. "Basically, I think coming to the orthodontist is a safe place to be with the changes that we’ve made.”
Dr. Kenworthy and his staff started seeing patients full-time on Friday, May 1.
With business back in full swing, Dr. Kenworthy tells Angela that over the past two days, they have had to remove 20 sets of braces from patients just waiting to get them off.
He has also set aside specific times in his schedule to see his most vulnerable patients, like those who are elderly or who have pre-existing health conditions, to make going to the orthodontist safe and easy for them.
While the office was closed, Dr. Kenworthy and his staff were able to treat patients, who needed it, over the phone.
And they also used that time to 3-D print masks to send to healthcare facilities in Missoula and beyond, donated 100 masks to protect others fighting COVID-19.