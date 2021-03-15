MISSOULA, Mont. - Spring is always a busy time for Missoula Outdoor Learning Adventures (MOLA), but this year it's even more hectic. The organization is bouncing back after their trailer, full of equipment, was stolen in February.
Since then, the trailer has been recovered, but the group lost the majority of its gear. Despite the blow, the founder Porter Hammitt said they're moving forward and looking ahead to this summer.
The 22nd year of MOLA summer camps will start June 7 and run for 12 weeks. They promote fitness and friendship through outdoor activities like biking, rock climbing and rafting.
Hammitt shared getting everything stolen felt like a gut punch, but he's moving on and couldn't have done it without all the help from the Missoula community.
"For the first couple of weeks, I was just moved to tears numerous times," Hammitt said. "Finally, I just thought I got to move past this because it was just really emotionally exhausting. I'm trying to kind of look forward now and get ready for the new season. We are on our way to getting all our gear replaced. And certainly, the funds that people donated are great, super helpful. I thank everyone for their generosity."
The summer camps are now open for registration. There are still spots available for each week.
MOLA is still working to make up for all that was stolen. There's a GoFundMe set up to raise money for new equipment. For more information, click here.