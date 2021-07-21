MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula PaddleHeads announced their July 30 fireworks display has been postponed.
A release from the PaddleHeads says they made the decision in conjunction with the Missoula Fire Department due to the Stage 2 Fire Restrictions in place.
“The safety of this great community is always our top priority, and after discussions with the Missoula Fire Department, the decision to reschedule our July 30 fireworks display was the obvious choice,”said PaddleHeads Vice President, Matt Ellis. “We would like to thank every member of Missoula’s Rural and City Fire Departments for keeping us safe, and working tirelessly to care for the welfare of others.”
The date of the rescheduled fireworks display will be announced at a later date.