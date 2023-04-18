MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula PaddleHeads announced the first-ever High School Baseball Showcase at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field April 22.
A release from the Missoula PaddleHeads said this event is monumental to the first Montana high school baseball comeback since it was established in 1948.
The event is geared towards highlighting local baseball at Ogren Park at no expense to the high schools.
"Over the years, maintaining interest in high school baseball became challenging, and inevitably, it ceased to continue at this level. But now, with the support of the community and the PaddleHeads, high school baseball is back, and this showcase is the first step towards reviving the sport in the Treasure State," the release from the Missoula PaddleHeads said.
“We applaud all who worked so hard to re-instate high school baseball in Montana this season,” commented PaddleHeads President Matt Ellis. “Giving our local youth another option for physical recreation and collegiate scholarship opportunities is exciting for our state. The PaddleHeads are committed to supporting this effort and beginning this season will host the PaddleHeads High School Baseball Showcase, an annual weekend of games featuring our Western Montana local high school teams at no cost to the schools. We look forward to having high school baseball in Ogren Park Allegiance Field for many years,” Matt Ellis, Missoula PaddleHeads president, said in the release from the Missoula PaddleHeads.
The showcase will take place April 22, and there will be three games played:
- Florence vs. Frenchtown at 12 p.m.
- Florence vs. Belgrade at 2 p.m.
- Belgrade vs. Frenchtown at 4 p.m.
Further, the PaddleHeads said they are taking on the Frenchtown High School baseball program’s first season and will also host 4 additional Frenchtown High School games in the weeks ahead:
- 4/20 - Frenchtown vs Plains High School – 5:00 PM
- 4/25 - Frenchtown vs Polson High School – 7:00 PM (JV game at 5:00 PM)
- 5/5 – Frenchtown vs Mission High School – 5:00 PM
- 5/9 – Frenchtown vs Dillon High School – 7:00 PM (JV game at 5:00 PM)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.