MISSOULA -- The Paddlehead's Pride Night event took place on Friday, to celebrate love, joy and inclusion.
Paddleheads fan, Shawn Gray was excited for the event.
"We came two years ago and we're going to come every year. We love that the Paddleheads are about love and inclusivity in our community," Gray said.
Gray brought her grandchildren with her to pride night, to show them that diversity is something to be celebrated.
"What a great message to teach little ones all the way up, and some of the old ones who still don't know that it's okay to love everybody," Gray said.
It's the second Pride Night the parks ever had, but Paddleheads Vice President, Matt Ellis, said it won't be the last.
"In the world we're in right now, it's a good time to bring people together and show some love and some compassion as a community. And so, we feel we have a great platform to do that at the ballpark," Ellis said.
The event started with a colorful pre-game carnival, filled with fun activities for families to take part in.
And when it was game time, ABC/Fox Montana's Meteorologist, Mark Heyka, threw the first pitch.
But to sum up Pride Night, Gray said it best.
"Love should always win," Gray said.