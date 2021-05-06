MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula PaddleHeads announced they are matching $1 for $1 up to $25,000 for the “Swing Big for Kids” fundraiser.
The fundraiser is in conjunction with the YWCA Missoula to support their Youth Activities Program and to “let kids be kids” despite experiencing homelessness and/or domestic violence.
You can support the fundraiser in two ways:
May 6 and May 7 by donating to the YWCA Missoula’s “Missoula Gives” campaign on the Missoula Gives website here.
May 6 through May 21 by donating directly to the YWCA Missoula here.
“Our franchise is more than just a baseball team, we are an active community partner committed to using industry to help others rise, especially in times of difficulty,” said PaddleHeads’ Director of Marketing & Public Relations, Taylor Rush. “We feel privileged to support the YWCA Missoula. It is every child’s basic right to feel safe, valued and protected, and to enjoy being a kid! We hope the great city of Missoula will rally behind this cause, and support this incredibly important program.”