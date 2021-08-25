MISSOULA -- The debate over masks in the classroom is heating up, as some parents filed a lawsuit against one Montana school district.
The lawsuit is over a Missoula County Public Schools policy to require masks for the first six weeks of the school year.
Missoula Attorney, Quentin Rhoades, said the constitution staters there has to be a "compelling government interest' to force people to make health care choices that they don't want to make.
He said the courts state there's a very narrow set of circumstances in which they can do that.
His clients argue there's no scientific evidence that proves non-sterile masks in a non-sterile environment prevents the spread of COVID-19.
A parent of a student in the Missoula County Public School District, Erick Prather, said there was no choice but to file a lawsuit because the school board wasn't listening to concerns from the community.
"I think this is a gross violation of our Civil Rights under the color of authority. These folks are elected, they have no business prescribing a medical device to our students," Prather said.
A group of parents in Missoula who are against the mask mandate started a gofundme page to help cover legal fees. As of Wednesday, they raised over $9,000.
The school boards attorneys said they "certainly disagree with the plaintiff's allegations and will be responding to those allegations in court filings."
The Superintendent's Office for the Missoula County Public School District had no comment.