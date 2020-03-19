A small business in Downtown Missoula is urging the Missoula Parking Comission to offer leniency, after some people getting take-out were ticketed for parking downtown.
The owner of Al's and Vic's and James Bar in Downtown Missoula said his establishments are sit down. When restaurants were forced to close and become take-out only, Seamus Hammond the owner said it was a difficult transition.
He's run Al'c and Vic's since 1991, and opened James Bar in 2007.
Hammond said all the parking spots in front of both establishments are pay-for-parking.
He said it was a little frustrating to learn that people were still getting ticketed during the time, when he said Downtown is trying to survive.
"It [discourages people] to call in to us, because then they're thinking, 'I'm going to get ticketed if I go there,'" Hammond said. "It's just not a good thing for Downtown right now."
ABC FOX Montana reached out the Missoula Parking Commission. The director said they are still enforcing safety violations like parking in yellow or a loading zone. However, they are being lenient on meter violations.
Their front office is closed due to safety, however you can call them at 406-552-6250.