MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Parks and Recreation is announcing another increase in rental fees across the board from winter to spring activities within some of their existing facilities and new recreational areas.
Three things go into making this operate wages, utilities and supply.
And with more action out on the field, this means more money needs to be put into it to keep it going.
How much exactly will you have to pay now?
Hourly rates for a spot on the field are up from $1 to $7 depending on the field you plan to play on and if you're in a league.
Fields like McCormick Park saw a 30% increase in hourly rates compared to recent years in their baseball fields along.
That's why recreation superintendent, Shirley Kinsey tells us fee increases are needed to offset costs.
"That field for base maintenance is mowed once a week, but if you mow a sports turf field once a week you're going to have thousands of complaints, it needs to be mowed twice sometimes three times a week so the fee is to offset the cost of mowing that an extra one or two times,” said Kinsey.
New accessible areas like Marshall Mountain Park are now added to the mix that'll cost you.
For special use like youth sports, commercial outfitters and education, among other groups large scale events, you will need a permit. although will remain open to the public.
Right now rental fees for field sports and reservation prices are already in effect. For the Aquatics Center and Splash Montana, those fee increases will roll around near spring break season.
Here is the full list for all facilities whose facility prices are increasing right now and in the coming months.
