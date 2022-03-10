MISSOULA, Mont. - Cities across the country are still feeling the impacts of labor shortages in their day-to-day lives.
Missoula's Parks and Recreation Program is offering competitive incentives, to try and staff up ahead of the busy summer season.
Demand for youth programs, swim lessons and aquatics is at an all-time high, but season applications are down in all areas of their program.
Aquatics Manager for Parks and Recreation, Eric Seagrave, said that's forcing managers to step away from their regular duties to cover open shifts.
"It's falling back onto management to cover a lot of the holes. So, we're out there walking the deck regularly in the summer. 20, 30, 40 hours for myself and the other two full-timers in addition to our 40 hours a week jobs," Seagrave said.
With hot days ahead and summer camps on the horizon, they're trying to staff up now before it's too late.
As an incentive, they've increased wages for entry-level positions by about 30%.
Seagrave said it's more than the money.
"You may not even realize that this child you just taught how to put their face in [the water] might be one of a hundred that you do that summer, but that child will always remember you and remember that time they put their face in the water and didn't come up sputtering, or have water in their nose," he said.
From lifeguards to tennis instructors, to even working a job in concessions, Parks and Recreation is looking for help in areas across their department.
"There's a ton of benefits for developing character, developing experience on the resume, and at the same time, helping your community," he said.
