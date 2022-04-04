The following is a press release from Missoula Parks and Recreation:

MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning for the Missoula area from 1 p.m. Monday, April 4 to 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 5. Parks and Recreation’s Urban Forestry Division and the City Street Maintenance Division have developed an emergency plan to keep streets and sidewalks clear and safe for the public during and after the storm.

Urban Forestry and Street Maintenance crews will be on-call and in the field as the storm develops. Residents should call 911 to report tree emergencies like limbs blocking streets, sidewalks, and alleys or property damage resulting from a city tree failure. After checking for power lines, if you can safely pull small branches off the sidewalk or street and onto the boulevard, please do so.

City crews will prioritize high-risk tree failures and emergency removals. For non-emergency City tree debris removal, complete a Tree Debris Removal Request at www.missoulaparks.org. If needed, non-emergency debris removal will begin later this week.

Urban Forestry Specialist Marie Anderson reminds residents that high winds and heavy snow can cause trees to fail, dropping heavy limbs and branches. “Residents should be aware of their environment and watch for hanging limbs or downed power lines that may be difficult to see lodged in a tree.”

“Never touch anything, including a tree, which is in contact with power lines. Immediately report downed power lines to Northwestern Energy at 888-467-2669 or 911,” Anderson says.

Branches and limbs from trees planted on private property are the responsibility of the property owner. Please do not pile private property debris onto the boulevard.