MISSOULA - The Missoula Parks and Recreation is reporting Friday a volunteer with the program has tested positive with COVID-19.
In a release from Missoula Parks and Rec., the volunteer's most recent exposure to other program participants was Sept. 9.
The Missoula City-County Health Department's (MCCHD) initial investigation reveals the less than 15 participants in a designated recreation program were exposed. The city of Missoula's release says MCCHD is informing families affected at the moment.
Missoula Parks and Rec. says in the release, the investigation does not suggest cancelling programs or closing facilities due to the program in question happening in a public park outside. Missoula County adds MCCHD is cooperating with the volunteer and affected program participants about quarantining, testing and returning to activities.
"Since the pandemic began, we have served thousands of residents in our recreation programs and at aquatics facilities," Parks and Recreation Director Donna Gaukler says in the release. "This is the first COVID-positive case linked to Parks and Recreation. Participant and staff exposure is limited, due in part to our rigorous COVID-19 safety protocols. We want to thank Missoula residents for honoring the Governor's and Health Officer's Orders and Parks’ guidelines and rules related to COVID-19."