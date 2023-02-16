MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department announced the reception window in City Hall is indefinitely closing Tuesday, Feb. 21.

According to the police department, the closure is due to staffing shortages they hope to have resolved by the end of April.

The window will only be available for people with fingerprint appointments on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11:00 am to 4:30 pm.

Anyone who needs the window will be directed to the 24-hour desk on the south side of City Hall.