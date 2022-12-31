MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man regarding a stolen truck.
MPD shared a photo of the individual, saying he is wearing a woman’s stocking cap taken from inside the truck and is believed to be in his late teens or early 20s.
The stolen vehicle is a brown 2013 Chevy Silverado that has a Tonneau cover and damage to the front bumper. The tailgate of the Chevy does not close and the personalized license plate is RANCHWD.
The owners of the stolen Chevy have offered a reward for the man’s identity.
Anyone who can identify the person is asked to contact Det. Smith at 406-552-6335.
