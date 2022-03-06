MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is asking for the public’s help after officers were involved in two pursuits on Saturday.
The first pursuit started after Missoula Police Department (MPD) officers tried to stop a gray GMC pickup around 12:35 am Saturday on North Reserve St.
The driver did not stop and a pursuit was initiated that quickly ended near Michael Rd. and North Reserve St. after two occupants fled from the moving truck.
A perimeter was created around the area, however, officers were unable to locate either suspect.
The truck has been seized for additional investigation.
Anyone with knowledge of the suspects who fled from the pursuit is asked to contact MPD at 406-552-6300 regarding case 2022-7512 or Crimestoppers to make an anonymous tip at 406- 721-4444.
The other pursuit was around 2:30 am Saturday, when MPD officers tried to stop a white Kia Forte that was reportedly driving erratically at a high rate of speed in the area of SW Higgins Ave.
After the driver did not stop, officers pursued the vehicle through the University District and over the Madison St. Bridge.
Stop Sticks were deployed, disabling the car which finally stopped in the area of East Broadway and Easy St.
An 18-year-old man was arrested for criminal endangerment, assault on a peace officer, DUI and other traffic offenses.
MPD is asking for anyone who had to take driving action to avoid the Kia Forte in the area of SW Higgins and the University District to call them at 406-552-6300 and reference Case 2022-7517 to document their observations.
