From the Missoula Police Department, posted Wednesday, Aug. 31

Today Missoula Police Department assisted City Of Missoula - Development Services Division in a coordinated cleanup effort and to address the hazardous conditions on Cedar St. and Hawthorn St.

People who live in the area and business owners were very appreciative of the dedicated time and effort to clean up the area.

Broken down vehicles which had gone through the protocols and had been tagged were removed. Registered owners of vehicles were contacted and advised of The City of Missoula Parking ordinances

Missoula Police Department, HOT team, and Code Compliance worked with those occupying the right of way to find other more suitable accommodations.

City Streets and Public Works provided cleaning and garbage clean up. After the clean-up vehicles were allowed back into the area to park in designated parking areas.

While the clean up effort was taking place, Officers on scene spoke with individuals in the area and assisted connecting several individuals to social services and provided education and appropriate enforcement actions to observed violations.

Blocking entire sidewalks or obstructing the city right of way can create hazards to motorists and those walking or biking the city streets and is a violation of Title 12 of Missoula's City ordinances.

Thank you to Code and Compliance for your hard work behind the scenes leading up to this cleanup effort.