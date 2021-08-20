MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department has provided a statement regarding gatherings for Brendon Galbreath.
Brendon Galbreath died after a pursuit in Missoula that resulted in a shooting with law enforcement, and since then, community members have gathered for Galbreath.
You can read the full statement from the Missoula Police Department here:
Missoula Police Department was asked to provide a statement on our thoughts regarding the gatherings for Brendon Galbreath. Below is our complete statement:
Any time there is a critical incident involving police and community members it sends a ripple effect through our town and state. The critical incident involving Brendon Galbreath is no different. The events that transpired the morning of August 12, 2021, will forever impact Brendon’s family, friends, and the officers involved. Missoula Police Department recognizes the different emotions, questions, and feelings that arise from family, friends, and the community surrounding the time of Brendon’s passing.
Missoula Police Department is aware of the concern and questions different people are asking. Investigations take time. It is only fair to Brendon and his family to have the investigation done thoroughly and correctly. Our hope is while the investigation is ongoing, people can come together to support one another.
The Missoula Police Department requested the Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation to conduct the critical incident investigation. This request was made by Chief White because of the nature of the incident and wanting to make sure the incident was investigated impartially. Additionally, upon receiving the Division of Criminal Investigation report, the Missoula Police Department will conduct and internal investigation based upon the independent facts provided in their investigation.
On August 16, 2021, the Division of Criminal Investigation issued an update on the investigation of this matter, including a preliminary finding of the cause of Brendon’s death.
Missoula Police Department hears your request. The Missoula Police Department is communicating directly with the Galbreath family in an effort to help them understand the events of Brendon’s death and the investigation process.
When additional details are available, they will be shared with the community. Until then, the information will remain, confidential criminal information to insure the Division of Criminal Investigation remains unbiased and independent.