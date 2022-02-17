MISSOULA, Mont. - A 16-year-old has been reported missing in Missoula.
The Missoula Police Department says Dylan Williams was reported as a runaway on Feb. 17.
Dylan is required to take medication, as he is currently fighting Leukemia and is being treated with chemotherapy.
Dylan is described as being five feet six inches in height and weighing 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair with some pink highlights.
He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and green sweatpants.
Anyone who sees Dylan is asked to call 9-1-1.
