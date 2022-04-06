MISSOULA, Mont. - A 17-year-old girl has been reported as missing.

The Missoula Police Department is investigating after Danika Rose Sleeping Bear was last contacted on April 3.

She is described as being five feet, one inch tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency, or the Montana Missing Persons Clearing House at 406-444-2800.

