MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula law enforcement are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman in regards to an investigation.
A woman wearing a yellow shirt and a baseball hat was reportedly seen on a bike that belongs to a 12-year-old who locked it before entering a store, according to the the Missoula Police Department.
They shared photos of the woman including one where she was with another person.
If you recognize either female, please contact Officer M. Hoffman at (406)552-6300 or to report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 406-721-4444.
