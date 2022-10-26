MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are asking people to identify two individuals regarding a criminal case.
If you have information on the individuals, you are asked to contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693.
No further information has been shared regarding the case at this time.
Can you identify the individuals in the photo? Officer K. Trowbridge is attempting to identify and speak with regarding a criminal case. Please contact Officer K. Trowbridge at 406-546-7693 if you have any information. #helpusidentify #PoliceInvestigation pic.twitter.com/6TtN65Dnug— Missoula Police Dept (@mpd_tweet) October 26, 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.