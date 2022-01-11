UPDATE JAN. 12 AT 4:35 PM:
The Missoula Police Department (MPD) released more information regarding one of their vehicles being struck by a train during a pursuit.
MPD said an officer was driving his assigned police vehicle when he was actively involved in the pursuit.
The officer was turning his vehicle around on the crossing when the suspect vehicle came to a stop a short distance away.
The officer then stopped and got out of his vehicle to help with the apprehension of the suspects, identified as Justin Pando and Michael McVey.
By the time the eastbound train was seen, the officer was unable to move the patrol car, however, the officer’s police canine partner was taken out before the collision with the train.
Previous coverage:
MISSOULA, Mont. - The City of Missoula Police Department reported one of their vehicles was struck by an oncoming train today while law enforcement was taking a person suspected of armed robbery into custody.
According to the release, MPD advised all law enforcement to be on the lookout for a vehicle and suspect believed to be involved in an armed robbery on the evening of Jan. 11.
Around 6:40 p.m., Missoula County Sheriff's Department located the vehicle near the Bonner Town pump, and shortly after the suspect led Deputies, MPD, and Montana Highway Patrol on a chase on Highway 10 East.
The pursuit ended near I-90 and the Turah exit. Law enforcement disabled the vehicle and took the suspect into custody to be transported to Missoula County Detention Facility.
While apprehending the suspect, an unoccupied MPD vehicle that had been parked nearby, was struck by an oncoming train. No other vehicles were hit, and no one was injured.
Investigation into the incident is on-going.
