MISSOULA, Mont. - A robbery suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday.

Missoula police responded to several robbery calls in the city before the suspect was located by a Missoula County Sheriff’s Deputy just after 11:30 am on Highway 10.

Missoula Police Department, Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service Law Enforcement, Airport Police, Ravalli County, and Montana Highway Patrol were involved and responded to assist due to the threat to public safety.

At this time, the incident has been turned over to the Montana Department of Justice, Division of Criminal Investigation.

“Currently, the Missoula Police Department and all agencies involved are fully cooperating with the Division of Criminal Investigation. Limited information can be disclosed at this time to allow for their investigation to proceed impartially,” the City of Missoula Police Department said.