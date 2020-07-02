MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department is warning the public about calls from people purporting to be officers from the department.
The scam starts with a phone call from what appears to be coming from the MPD phone number. The caller then leaves a voicemail instructing the person who was called to call a different number. They even say an MPD's officer's name.
When the person calls the number given, the voice on the other end then says that the person has outstanding warrants but they can pay by purchasing gift cards and giving the gift card information to the voice on the other end of the phone.
"The Missoula Police Department does not conduct business this way," said Travis Welsh, MPD public information officer. "Although we may notify people by phone that they have outstanding warrants, we would not demand payment and we would certainly not ask people to go and purchase gift cards."
There has also been reports of the caller asking for personal information over the phone about people's relatives, which the MPD does not do.
Right now authorities are still working to track down who may be behind these calls and this scam.
If you feel like you've been a victim of this scam or any other, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement and report it.