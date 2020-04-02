Missoula pediatrician offers free virtual visits for families

MISSOULA - A local pediatrician is doing what she can to give back to families who are home but still need medical advice for their children.
Even though going to the doctor is considered an essential activity, if for some reason you can't leave your home or you don't want to go to the doctor's office for something that may not be that serious, you can still get help for your child just using your phone.
Tara Patrick is a pediatric nurse practitioner at Blue Moose Pediatrics in Missoula. After recently traveling, Patrick is self quarantining but still wanted to do what she could to help the community.
"What I am hoping to do is just relieve a little bit of stress and anxiety from families in our community," said Patrick. "Part of the reason I live in Missoula is because Missoula gives. In times that are stressful, they're there for you, and I want to be a part of that."
Through the spruce app, people with children can get an appointment with Tara for completely free, without having to change your insurance or provider.
Through a virtual appointment, Patrick can help with acne, behavior, warts, sore throats, stomach aches, and even anxiety. If needed, Patrick can also make a referral if she thinks your child needs to physically see a doctor that same day.
"We wanted to just make it very easy and accessible to people. Things are difficult, you can't get to the office, and life is just stressful right now," said Patrick.
With the app, help is just a phone, text, or video chat away.