MISSOULA - Police arrested a man accused of partner or family member assault in Missoula Wednesday, May 20.
In a Facebook post, the City of Missoula Police Department writes they put out a warrant for Jeremy Raymond Gibson's, 39, arrest for strangulation of partner of family member, and partner or family member assault, a third offense, on Tuesday, May 19.
According to the Missoula Police's Facebook post, Gibson reportedly assaulted his girlfriend on Tuesday, May 12.
Police located Gibson on the 2000 block of S. 8th St. W. in Missoula 11:30 p.m. Wednesday and arrested him.
He is expected to appear in court Thursday, May 21 at 1 p.m. on pending charges of strangulation of partner of family member, and a third offense of partner or family member assault.