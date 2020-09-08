MISSOULA, Montana - The Missoula Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 61-year-old Richard Reid.
Police say he is a white male, 6 foot 2, 220 pounds, gray hair, hazel eyes, usually wears western shirt and boots.
He was last seen July 21st at the Decker Truck Stop. He left on foot after quitting his job unexpectedly.
Investigators say he sent a “Goodbye” message to his family.
Police think believed Richard is suicidal and may cause harm to himself.
If you have any information on Richard Reid please contact the Missoula Police Department at 406 552-6300 or call 911.