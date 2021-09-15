Missoula police asking for help in finding missing teen girl

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are searching for 14-year-old Sophie Elhajj.
According to the Missing Endangered Person Advisory, Sophie has blue eyes, blonde hair, stands 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 115 pounds.
The Missoula Police Department reported she was last seen wearing a navy hoodie, jeans and carrying a black backpack.
Sophie was last seen 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, MPD said.
According to the report, there is concern that she may try to hurt herself.
If you have any information on Sophie, contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or dial 911.