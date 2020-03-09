MISSOULA - Missoula Police are attempting to locate Ellie Fromm, 15, who was last seen at her residence on the 2500 block of Great Northern Avenue on Saturday around 2 p.m.
A Facebook post from the City of Missoula Police Department says she left home and never came back.
Police describe her as 5-foot 2-inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has a fair skin tone, dark hair dyed blue and hazel eye color.
Police say she might possibly be with an adult man.
If you know anything about Ellie's whereabouts, contact Officer Jeff Lloyd at (406) 552-6300, or (406) 728-2400 x8053.