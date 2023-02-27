The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Police Department:

MISSOULA, Mont. - City of Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White has announced his retirement after serving the community for three years. Chief White has dedicated his life to the law enforcement profession, with a total of 34 years of service. His retirement will be effective at the end of March.

During his time in Missoula, Chief White led the department through the everchanging landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic and several changes, including the implementation of new policies and procedures that have improved the department’s efficiency and effectiveness. The following list highlights some of the bigger projects during Chief White’s tenure:

• Created and implemented a formal and on-going professional training program,

• Modernized the Use of Force Policy,

• Initiated on-boarding Lexipol for standardized, best practice policies,

• Implemented findings of Police Staffing Studies to provide more efficient use of patrol staff,

• Implemented the first-ever Annual Report to provide information and transparency to the public,

• Implemented the first Police Department Strategic Plan,

• Created the Peer Support Program to promote officer wellness, and

• Created the Reserve Officer Program after successfully changing state law.

“It has been my privilege to serve the men and women of the Missoula Police Department and this community,” said Chief White. “The Missoula Police Department is an excellent organization, and I am honored to have had the opportunity to help continue to move it forward. After 34 years in the law enforcement profession, it is time to enjoy the slower pace of life offered by retirement.”

“Chief White has had a distinguished 34-year career in law enforcement,” said Mayor Jordan Hess. “We’re pleased that he chose to spend the last three years with us, and we’re grateful for his thoughtful leadership.”

Leadership at the City of Missoula will begin a search for a new chief. The city is committed to finding a candidate who will build on Chief White’s legacy and continue to prioritize community engagement and safety.