MISSOULA, MT- In honor of National Public Safety Telecommunications Week Missoula Police Department is celebrating their local dispatchers.
In a Facebook post by MPD, they emphasize the importance of their job role, as they are the first point of contact for emergency calls, and the lifeline between law enforcement and citizens in need of help.
“Whatever situation they are faced with their quick thinking, calm demeanor, and ability to multi-task under pressure are truly commendable. They work tirelessly to coordinate resources, communicate vital information, and provide crucial support to police officers in the field, all while keeping the safety of the public and the officers in mind” Missoula PD said.
“On behalf of the entire police department, we express our deepest gratitude for their unwavering service as our local dispatchers and police support specialists. Their work is greatly appreciated, and we are grateful for the critical role they play in our community.” Missoula PD concluded.
A big thanks to all dispatchers and the work they put in to help keep their communities safe!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.