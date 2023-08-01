MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police Department (MPD) will be hosting the National Night Out in Missoula in the Scheels parking lot Tuesday evening.

The event will include a variety of activities, including:

"Dunk-a-cop" booth - Two throws for $1, all proceeds going towards Missoula Law Enforcement Memorial Fund

Duck Pond Pursuit - Win cool prizes, one free ticket for each kid attending

Raffle for for MPD merchandise

Raffle for $75 gift card to Missoula's Unhinged Rage Room

Meet-and-greet with MPD and other Missoula County agencies

"National Night Out is all about strengthening our community's bond and promoting positive police-community relationships. Let's come together as neighbors, friends, and partners in keeping Missoula safe and united!" MPD's release said.