Copy of NNO - 1
Photo courtesy of the Missoula Police Department

MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula Police Department (MPD) will be hosting the National Night Out in Missoula in the Scheels parking lot Tuesday evening.

The event will include a variety of activities, including:

  • "Dunk-a-cop" booth - Two throws for $1, all proceeds going towards Missoula Law Enforcement Memorial Fund
  • Duck Pond Pursuit - Win cool prizes, one free ticket for each kid attending
  • Raffle for for MPD merchandise 
  • Raffle for $75 gift card to Missoula's Unhinged Rage Room
  • Meet-and-greet with MPD and other Missoula County agencies

"National Night Out is all about strengthening our community's bond and promoting positive police-community relationships. Let's come together as neighbors, friends, and partners in keeping Missoula safe and united!" MPD's release said.

Current Contests

Enter to win tickets!

Enter to win tickets!

    The fair runs August 16th through the 20th at the Flathead County Fairgrounds. Seven lucky people will win a pair of tickets to either the PRCA Rodeo, the Russell Dickerson concert or general admission fair tickets. Enter for your chance!

    Tags

    News For You