THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. THE BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT IS REQUESTING A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY FOR MITCHEL EDWARD KRASKE, A 54 YR OLD WHITE MALE, 6 FEET 230 POUNDS, BLUE EYES, BALDING WITH SHORT GRAY HAIR. MITCHEL WAS LAST SEEN WEARING BLUE JEANS, GRAY JACKET WITH STRIPES ON THE SLEEVES. HE WAS LAST SEEN ON NOVEMBER 12, 2020 AT NOON. HIS FAMILY IS CONCERNED FOR HIS HEALTH AS HE HAS A MEDICAL CONDITION AND HAS MISSED HIS MEDICATION. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ABOUT MITCHEL PLEASE CONTACT BILLINGS POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 4 0 6, 6 5 7, 8 4 6 0 OR 9 1 1.