MISSOULA -- The City of Missoula Police Department is urging people to "Click it or Ticket" this holiday season, as part of a nationwide campaign.
MPD said in 2019, 184 people died on Montana roadway crashes. 56 percent of those people weren't wearing a seat belt.
That's why there will be extra law enforcement on the roads, Nov. 16-29, to enforce Montana's seat belt law.
Public Information Officer for the City of Missoula Police Department, Sgt. Travis Welsh, said he's tired of delivering tragic news to loved ones of those killed in a crash.
"It's not an easy thing to go make a notification to somebody that their loved one has died as a result of a collision and telling them that they weren't wearing a seat belt at the time, that could've saved their life, is just a terrible addition to that kind of message," Welsh said.
Montana's seatbelt law is a secondary offense, but police say that shouldn't matter when making a decision to buckle up.
"Click it or Ticket" is part of the Montana Department of Transportation's "Vision Zero" goal, zero deaths and zero serious injuries on Montana roads.