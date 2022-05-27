MISSOULA, Mont. - Following the elementary school shooting in Texas, the Missoula Police Department says they have gotten multiple requests regarding school safety and response.

The police department has shared the following statement and information on how they are prepared to respond to an incident:

"Dear Missoula,

Our hearts broke this week when we heard about the innocent lives lost at Robb Elementary School. Words alone cannot express our condolences to the families and the community of Uvalde, Texas. The distance between Uvalde and Missoula is great, but everyone in our community is feeling something about this tragic event. Feelings of fear, anxiety, confusion, heartache, insecurity, and the concern for our children’s safety is at the forefront of our minds. We share the same concerns and feelings as you because our children attend these schools too. No child should feel unsafe attending school. No parent should feel unsure about their child’s safety when they go to school. Any threat to the safety of a school is taken seriously and investigated thoroughly. Missoula Police Department is here to serve. We will continue to train in our responses, work with our partnering agencies, investigate threats, criminal offenses, and respond to all calls for service. Please refer to the next page for additional details about our School Resource Officers, what Missoula Police has been doing to prevent and prepare for an active threat, and what you as a community member can do.

Sincerely,

Missoula Police Department"

SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERS

Missoula Police Department has a long-standing relationship with Missoula County Public Schools and currently six police officers serve as school resource officers.

A school resource officer is an officer specifically trained in school-based law enforcement and crisis response. School resource officers work closely with the schools using a community– oriented policing concept.

The main goal of a school resource officer is to ensure a safe school environment. School resource officers collaborate closely with school staff, implement school emergency plans, and foster positive relationships with youth. School resource officers conduct criminal investigations and investigate threats towards schools.

Every day is different for a school resource officer. There is evidence-based research that shows having a school resource officer present reduces the need for the school to call 911, minimizes property damage, reduces student injuries, increased sense of safety, increased likelihood students will get help they need from social services and reduces the likelihood that a student will get a criminal record.

School Resource officers are trained in the event of a school threat to move directly to the threat, and to neutralize the threat to prevent further injury or loss of life.

POLICE DEPARTMENT

Missoula Police Department trains for emergency response to active threats. Missoula Police Department trains using ALERRT. ALERRT stands for Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training. Industry wide this is the standard training and over 146,000 law enforcement officers have been trained in ALERRT.

Officers are trained in the event of an active threat to move directly to the threat and neutralize the threat to prevent further injury or loss of life.

In February of 2022, MPD officers attended an active shooter refresher and response course. Missoula Police Department is in the process of certifying two additional officers to be ALERRT instructors. This is a positive thing for our department and our community to have instructors to continue training our officers in research based best practices and have officers train response scenarios on a regular basis.

Missoula Police Department is part of a multi-jurisdictional response team which is comprised of law enforcement agencies, fire, and medical personnel.

Over the last several years Missoula Police Department has been proactively training school staff and other community groups in active threat responses. These classes will continue to be offered through our department.

WHAT YOU CAN DO

Communicate with your children and emphasize words matter. Educate your child to never jokingly post on social media about hurting people or carrying out an act of violence.

Pay attention to the content your children are viewing on social media and the communication they are having with others on social media platforms. Please report to the police if you have concern about something you see. Missoula Police will investigate the content and the threat.

Consider participating in CRASE which will soon be offered locally. CRASE is Civilian Response to Active Shooter Event. CRASE is built on the model of Avoid, Deny, Defend strategy.