MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department (MPD) is warning of a scam involving fake gift certificates for local businesses.
The fake certificates name different local businesses as well as sponsors and representatives in hand-written spaces.
According to MPD, the Missoula Chamber of Commerce was named in the scam, and they assured the police that the certificates were not created by them and have no financial backing.
If you have any information about who is creating the fake certificates and passing them on, you are asked to contact Missoula Police Officer Jay Gillhouse at (406) 552-6300.
****Update: We also have news that this scam is being attempted at other business with different sponsors and...Posted by City of Missoula Police Department on Wednesday, February 10, 2021