MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of Sunday’s game, the Missoula Police Department (MPD) is increasing patrols.
“If your game day celebration involves alcohol, remember even one drink can impair your judgment,” MPD said.
Those planning on going out to watch the game are advised to make a game plan in advance to make sure they have a designated driver to take them home afterward.
“Remember: Fans don’t let fans drive drunk.”
MPD provided the following tips for staying safe while having fun this Sunday:
- Plan a safe ride home before the celebration. Designate a sober driver and give that person your keys before you enjoy an alcoholic beverage.
- Expect your friends and family to have a sober driver and let them know it.
- Provide safe transportation for your party guests, as well as non-alcoholic beverages.
- Call 9-1-1 to report a suspected impaired driver.
- The best defense on the road is wearing a seatbelt. Everyone should buckle up every trip, every time. There is no good excuse not to.
In a move to reduce fatalities and serious injuries, the police department is increasing patrols and DUI arrests to make sure everyone gets home safely this weekend.
