MISSOULA, Mont. - The Missoula Police Department is investigating a vehicle vs. pedestrian injury accident.

The accident was reported to Missoula Police Department on Sept. 21 at 3:25 PM on Russell St. at Strand Ave.

At the time, northbound lanes on Russell St. were closed at Kensington Ave., causing delays.

Missoula Police Department Accident Investigators and Detectives were called to the scene.

Currently, no details are available on the involved parties or the cause of the accident.

When additional details are available, they will be provided.