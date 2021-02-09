MISSOULA - Police in Missoula are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a restaurant Tuesday afternoon.
Missoula Police Department Public Information Officer Sgt. Travis Welsh confirmed the incident occurred at a restaurant in the 2400 block of Brooks Street.
That's where Blackjack Pizza is located.
Police say the suspect took off on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers are currently trying to locate the person.
The suspect is described as a white male in his mid 30's, about 5'8" tall. He was wearing a black coat and black ski mask. Witnesses told police the suspect had a small handgun.
This is a developing story. Additional information will be added as it becomes available.