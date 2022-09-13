The following is a press release from the City of Missoula Police Department:

MISSOULA, Mont. - "Missoula Police Department is searching for fugitive Patrick Cork who is armed and dangerous. Patrick Cork has a $50,000 warrant for his arrest and is actively attempting to elude law enforcement.

Missoula Police Department is actively looking for Cork who is believed to be in possession of a handgun. Missoula Police is requesting the public to contact 911 if you see Cork. DO NOT APPROACH. Contact 911 and if possible, please provide location, clothing description, direction of travel and means of travel."