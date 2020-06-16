MISSOULA - Missoula police are looking for a missing 13-year-old boy who reportedly left his house Sunday night and never came back.
According to a Facebook post from the City of Missoula Police Department, Anthony Horton is described as a white male, stands 5-feet tall, weighs 70-pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.
MPD says he was wearing a blue jacket, black t-shirt, black sweatpants, black socks, shoes and a black backpack when he was last seen.
MPD says he has been missing since Sunday at 9 p.m.
According to MPD, Anthony's younger brother told them he thinks he is headed to Washington St., but did not know how he was going to get there.
If anyone sees Anthony, call 9-1-1. If anyone knows of his whereabouts, call (406) 552-6300.