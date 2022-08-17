MISSOULA, Mont. - A 45-year-old woman has been reported as missing and the Missoula Police Department has requested a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory.

Candice Ritzie is a black woman who is six feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt.

According to the Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory, Candice has schizophrenia and another depressive disorder and is currently without her medication.

There is a concern for her safety and welfare.

If you have any information concerning Candice Ritzie, you are asked to please call Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 or dial 9-1-1.

Current Contests

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes
Dillon

Dillon Jaycees Rodeo Sweepstakes

    Enter for your chance to win. Eight (8) winners will be picked at random on Friday, August 26th. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Saturday Rodeo. Two winners will each win a pair of tickets (2 tickets to each winner) to the Sunday afternoon Rodeo.…

    Rise & Shine!
    Bozeman

    Rise & Shine!

      Nominate someone you think has earned a $100 Bridger Bubbles Car Wash gift certificate!

      Tags

      News For You