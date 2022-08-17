MISSOULA, Mont. - A 45-year-old woman has been reported as missing and the Missoula Police Department has requested a Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory.

Candice Ritzie is a black woman who is six feet tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt.

According to the Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory, Candice has schizophrenia and another depressive disorder and is currently without her medication.

There is a concern for her safety and welfare.

If you have any information concerning Candice Ritzie, you are asked to please call Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 or dial 9-1-1.