MISSOULA - Police in Missoula say they were called to a Motel 6 is search for Cheri Diane Rivera. Police say they received a complaint Cheri might have been beaten by her boyfriend.
When the Officers arrived both Cheri and the boyfriend were gone. It is believed they may be headed back to Washington State in a dark green Ford pickup.
There is concern for Cheri’s safety and welfare.
Cheri is white, 44 years old, 5'10", black hair and green eyes. If you have any information on Cheri’s location please contact the Missoula Police Department at 406 552-6300 or call 9-1-1.