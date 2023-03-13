MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department has issued a Missing Endangered Person Advisory for a woman struggling with several mental health issues.
MPD says Katharine Schreck was last seen on Friday, March 10th, at The Inn on Broadway in Missoula. They also say she had bought a bus ticket to Portland, Oregon set to leave Saturday the 11th, but she never arrived to get on the bus.
Police say Katharine is 5 foot 6 inches tall, 320 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, and is currently experiencing homelessness.
The advisory says there is concern for Katharine’s safety as she is schizophrenic, bi-polar, autistic, and suicidal and is currently off her medications.
Anyone with information about Katharine is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.
