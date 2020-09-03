MISSOULA- The Missoula Police Department is looking to identify two people after taking a report of several credit cards taken from an unlocked car.

The victim told Missoula Police that one of the cards was used at a local electronics store for a charge of over $2,000.

Detective Mark Blood is attempting to identify the two people shown surveillance photos in connection with the case. 

MPD says the two are believed to have been in a red Ford Mustang that may have been a convertible.

If you can identify them, or otherwise help with the investigation, you are asked to please contact Detective Blood at (406) 552-6281, and refer to case #2020-37213.

