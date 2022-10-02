MISSOULA, Mont. - If you were impacted by unsafe driving of an individual in the area of Kemp St. and Catlin St. on Oct. 1, the Missoula Police Department wants to speak with you.

Around 1:30 pm and 2:00 pm, an unsafe driver was in Kemp St. and Caitlin St. between 14th Ave. and 9th Ave. the Missoula Police Department reported.

No further details were given.

Anyone with details is asked to contact Officer Haderlie at 406-552-6300.