MISSOULA, Mont. - UPDATE: Missoula police are investigating a fatal crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
According to Sgt. Michael Hebert with the Missoula Police Department, officers were called about 7:30 p.m. Monday to the area on Mullan Road between Great Northern and Reserve. Sgt. Hebert says the pedestrian died in the crash. No other details were available.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area as detectives investigate.
Previous coverage
The Missoula Police Department issued a Missoula Emergency Action Notification System (MEANS) alert Monday night.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area of Mullan Road, between Great Northern Avenue and Reserve Street. Residents should not call 911 regarding the alert.
This is a developing story. We are working to gather additional information.