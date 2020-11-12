MISSOULA - The Missoula Police Department held a press conference Thursday, November 12 to address public concerns after an officer involved shooting left one man dead over the weekend.
Police Chief Jaeson White laid out a time line of what happened last Saturday, November 7.
White said police received a call around 5:30 p.m., Saturday for a report of an active assault with a knife by a family member on Sherwood Lane. When police arrived they were confronted by 34-year-old Jesse James 'Kale' Brown.
According to Chief White, the officer used himself as a shield to get family members out of the house. As police continued to confront Kale Brown, he reportedly grabbed a second kitchen knife and didn't comply with officer's orders to drop the weapon.
The responding officer then used a Taser, and according to the Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the Taser "had no apparent effect on the suspect."
At Thursday's press conference Chief White explained investigators are looking into what factors could have caused the Taser to be ineffective.
After the officer deployed the Taser, Brown continued to advance on an officer with a knife, and according Chief White, that is when the officer fired four rounds. Officers then started life saving measures but Brown ultimately died at the scene.
Autopsy results have not yet been released by DCI, and it is unknown at this time how many rounds struck Brown.
Chief White told press Thursday, the officer who fired the weapon has been on the force for more than 5 years, has never discharged their weapon, or received any disciplinary action or citizen complaint. The officer's identity will not be released until the investigation is complete.
At a Missoula City Council meeting Monday, mane members of the public asked if Saturday's incident is a scenario where Missoula's new Mobile Crisis Unit would be used. Thursday, Chief White said it would not. He explained this call came in as an "active assault" and could be a threat to the public. Chief White added the Mobile Crisis Unit could have responded to a situation like this if there was no threat to the public or responders.
The DCI investigation is ongoing. Once it is complete all evidence, including body camera footage, will be turned over to the Missoula County Attorney's Office.