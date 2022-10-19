MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula police are looking for a 56-year-old man who was last seen on Sept. 26.

Dale Pearce has the mental capacity of a 9 year old and requires medication for a heart condition according to the Missing and Endangered Person Advisory.

He is described as being a white man who is five feet, eight inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with a balding gray hair line and blue eyes. He has a tattoo on his upper right arm and abdominal scars from surgery.

Pearce was last seen on foot on Sept. 26 around 1:00 pm wearing sweats and a hoodie.

There is concern for Pearce’s mental and physical wellbeing.

If you have any information on Dale Pearce, you are asked to call Missoula Police at 406-552-6300 or call 911.